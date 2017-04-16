Harry Styles Makes His Solo Debut on SNL

April 16, 2017 10:31 AM
Move over Beiber, there’s a new pop star about to take over.

Last night on Saturday Night Live former One Direction member Harry Styles made his solo debut and did a little more than just perform songs. Styles helped open the show with Jimmy Fallon doing a sing along tribute to David Bowie’s “Lets Dance”. Styles also appeared in a skit doing a pretty spot on impersonation of Mick Jagger. The Pop star preformed 2 new songs from his up coming self titled album, “Sign of the times” and “Ever since New York” Both performances were one for the books. Styles last appeared on the SNL stage back in 2014 with the group One Direction. Later this Summer, Styles will also be making his feature film debut in Christopher Nolan’s World War II film Dunkirk. This is going to be quite the year for Harry Styles. Check out both performances from SNL below.

