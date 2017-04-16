Golden Gate Bridge to Receive Suicide Prevention Nets

The Golden Gate Bridge in California, as beautiful as it may be, has one major problem: horrifyingly high suicide rates. Since it’s erection in 1937 nearly 1,700 people have leapt to their deaths.

80 years later, as the rates continue to climb at more than 20 per year; the community has a solution: a safety net below.

Next month crews will begin to erect a fence along the approaches and tower legs, to act as a temporary deterrent. Precise measurements will begin to start construction on a net that will extend 20 feet out along both sides of the nearly 2 mile long bridge.

The Golden Gate Bridge Transportation and Highway District expects construction to last about 3 years with a cost of $211 Million. Funding is provided by several organizations and private donations.

The net will be constructed from a very inconspicuous, light weight stainless steel, yet strong enough to save lives.

A Harvard School of Public Health article concluded that roughly 90% of suicide attempts that are stopped, do not later die from suicide.