Things Got Ugly On Last Night’s “Mama June: From Not To Hot” Reunion Episode

April 15, 2017 5:00 AM
If you didn’t catch last night’s explosive Mama June: From Not To Hot reunion episode on WE tv, we have some (crazy!) highlights for you!

As you can see above, things started kind of quiet (but still tense): with Mama June Shannon talking to Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson in an interview.

But watch below (*LANGUAGE!*) and see how Sugar Bear gets into an angry and heated argument with Mama June’s daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon.  So much so, the reality television show’s crew had to hold them back as they screamed at one another (which included Sugar Bear ripping his own shirt).

Luckily, Mama June’s youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, was safe backstage away from the drama.

Source: Entertainment Tonight

