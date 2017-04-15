The Giraffe is Born; Now Pearland Police are Awaiting Another Animal Birth

The Pearland Police Department has taken a cruiser out of service, as they await the birth and flight of some baby doves.

The bird has nested right on the windshield of Pearland police unit #187. The department has taken the vehicle out of service until the dove gives birth and her babies can fly.

A bird sanctuary ordinance makes it illegal to shoot, trap, ensnare or otherwise catch any wild bird within city limits.

According to the department, the eggs are expected to hatch in about a week. While there is no live feed, the department is providing updates on the birds’ condition on their Facebook page.