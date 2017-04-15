Scorpion Stings Man On United Airlines Flight Taking Off From Houston

April 15, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: Houston, Richard Bell, Scorpion, United Airlines

If things weren’t bad enough for United Airlines…

On a recent flight from Houston to Calgary, a scorpion fell from an overhead bin right on to Richard Bell: an unsuspecting United Airlines passenger.  The scorpion (of course) stung him.  Luckily, Bell got the medical attention he needed from the ground: a physician walked the crew through Bell’s care.  Once the plane landed in Calgary, medical personnel were there to help.  There were no life-threatening injuries.

To state the obvious, this has not been a good week for United Airlines.

Source: CNBC

