Janet Jackson Reveals First Photo Of Her Baby Boy!

April 15, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: Eissa Al Mana, Janet Jackson, Twitter, Wissam Al Mana

Janet Jackson took to Twitter last night to show off her adorable 3-month-old son Eissa Al Mana (born on January 3rd): it’s the world’s first look at him (check him out below)!

Unfortunately, Janet Jackson and her baby’s father, Wissam Al Mana, have split.  Nonetheless, Janet looks quite happy!

Eissa is Janet Jackson’s first child.

Source: TMZ

