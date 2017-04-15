Janet Jackson Reveals First Photo Of Her Baby Boy!

Janet Jackson took to Twitter last night to show off her adorable 3-month-old son Eissa Al Mana (born on January 3rd): it’s the world’s first look at him (check him out below)!

Unfortunately, Janet Jackson and her baby’s father, Wissam Al Mana, have split. Nonetheless, Janet looks quite happy!

Eissa is Janet Jackson’s first child.

My baby and me after nap time. pic.twitter.com/5srdrzn8Ex — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) April 15, 2017

