BREAKING: April The Giraffe Is FINALLY Giving Birth!

April 15, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: Animal Adventure Park, april the giraffe, birth, facebook

Tens of millions of people from around the world have been waiting for this day: April the giraffe is finally giving birth at the Animal Adventure Park!

At the time of us writing this, she’s currently in active labor.

Please watch the live stream on our Jack FM DFW Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/JackFMDFW/

WARNING: the live stream could get graphic (we are talking about birth here!).

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

