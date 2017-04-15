Alberta Man Jumps Into Frozen Pond to Rescue Dog

It was a race against time when dog owner Duncan McIver saw his dog, Cosmo, plunge through thin ice into frigid water near Edmonton, Alberta. McIver immediately jumped in after Cosmo, McIver as he rushed against time to get back to safety.

Thankfully, they both made it out safely, but were soaked and shivering. Ironically, journalists were on scene covering the dangers of thin ice when they spotted the situation happening and filmed it. When McIver and Cosmo made it out safely a journalist walked up to McIver to make sure he and Cosmo were okay. He then said, “It’s a split second thing, you’re not going to just let him die, right? As soon as the ice broke, I went right in. I don’t know, I think most people would do the same thing for their dogs.”