Your Favorite Movie, TV Or Streaming Show May Delayed Indefinitely: A Writers Strike Is Looming

You know all of those amazing movies, television shows and streaming shows you enjoy? If a couple of Hollywood entertainment groups don’t work things out, your favorite shows (like The Walking Dead, American Horror Story and the brand new Star Trek: Discovery) could be put on hold.

That’s right: it may be a long time before we see the war Negan declared at the end of last season’s TWD.

If you remember, things got really ugly about 10 years ago in 2007 and 2008. The Writers Guild of America (or the “WGA”) was on strike for 100 days. Believe it or not, this cost the entertainment industry billions of dollars (no writers, no content to produce, no material to sell/show to the public). And if things don’t get worked out before May between the WGA and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (or “AMPTP”), things could get ugly again.

In a nutshell, the WGA’s three-year contract with the AMPTP is about ready to expire. The WGA is looking for higher pay for television writers; and more funding toward healthcare. If the WGA and AMPTP don’t come to an agreement, the WGA will most likely go on strike.

As you’ll see in the video above, Producer Glen Mazzara summed it up by saying, “We’re just trying to get a little bigger piece of a very, very big pie, that’s all.”

Hollywood: please consider reorganizing the pie…we want to buy it for you!

Sources: Variety, Movie Pilot and CNN

