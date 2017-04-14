Umpire Takes Foul Ball to the Face

April 14, 2017 11:24 PM
Filed Under: baseball, Blue Jays, Foul Ball, Orioles, Umpire

Veteran umpire Dale Scott is suffering from a concussion after taking a foul ball to his face, knocking his mask off during Friday’s Orioles-Blue Jays game in Toronto.

The ball was tipped off and hit Scott right in the mask casuing it to come off, and even caused Scott to fall down. The game was delayed 15 minutes as Scott was seated down while waiting for EMS to arrive. Scott was transported to a near by hospital where he is expected to be okay. This isn’t the first time Scott has suffered a concussion while on the job, last July he took a foul ball to the mask but wasn’t nearly as dramatic. You can check out a clip of the pitch below.

