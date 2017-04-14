U.S. Postal Service Offering High-Tech Way To Preview Mail Before You Get It

April 14, 2017 4:04 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 2017, email, mail, postal service, Preview, USPS

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld once said,  “If I could talk to the post office, if I could say to them, if you really want to be helpful to us, just open the letters, read them and email us what it says!”  Part of that statement has now become a reality.  First came snail mail. Then email. Now the post office is about to deliver something new: pre-mail.

For many years people have always had their frustrations with the USPS.   However people’s opinion on the postal service could change with this new feature.  Starting Friday, the post office is taking the snail out of mail and going nationwide with a new service called Informed Delivery.  If you sign up, you can see who sent you mail the way we all pretty much view things now, online.

The Postal Service will email you a picture of every piece of mail you can expect to get that day. It’s one way to stay relevant at a time when mail volume has dropped dramatically over the last decade.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live