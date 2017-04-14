The Teaser Trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is Here

April 14, 2017 12:49 PM
Hold on to your seat! Star Wars: The Last Jedi finally has a teaser trailer and it is epic.

Under the training of Luke Skywalker, during Rey’s Jedi training Skywalker says, “Breathe. Just, breathe. Now reach out. What do you see,”  while Rey navigates the Force. “Light. Darkness. A balance,” she responds. “It’s so much bigger.” Skywalker responds.

Of course there’s footage of space battles where you can catch glimpses of characters Finn and Kylo Ren as well as a crush Darth Vader mask. The trailer ends with one chilling line, “I only know one truth: It’s time for the Jedi to end.”

The movie is set to hit theaters December 15.

