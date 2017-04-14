Taiwan Officially Bans Eating Cat and Dog Meat

Could this be the beginning of a new trend in Asia?

Taiwan, which widely views dogs as pets, has officially banned the selling, purchasing or eating of cats and dogs, according to Independent. In addition, it will be illegal to “walk” animals on a leash alongside motor vehicles such as scooters.

Wendy Higgins of Human Society International said, “Taiwan’s progressive ban is part of a growing trend across Asia to end the brutal dog meat trade, and reflects the fact that a huge number of people in Asian countries do not in fact eat dog and cat and are appalled by the cruel and often crime-fueled trade.”

Higgins also noted, “Taiwan also sends a strong signal to countries such as China and South Korea where the dog meat trade remains and millions of dogs are killed by beating, hanging or electrocution for eating. It’s time for change, and bans like the one in Taiwan utterly dispel the myth that this is promoted by Western sentimentality. The animal protection movement is growing rapidly across Asia and the calls for an end to dog meat cruelty are getting louder and louder.”

Punishment for for selling, buying or consuming dog and cat meat includes a fine of approx. $8,242. Persons found guilty of harming or torturing animals could received 2-years in jail plus a a fine of over $65,000!!!

Eat more chicken… :).