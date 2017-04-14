Sherman High School Student Confuses The Whole Internet With His Promposal

April 14, 2017 6:42 AM By JT
Filed Under: promposal, Sherman High School, Twitter

Go ahead and check out (and try to decipher) the tweet below: it’s a Sherman High School student’s promposal.

It turns out that people are retweeting, liking and trying to figure out this tweet a lot: mostly because they’re confused with what he’s asking.

As far as I can tell, it’s, “You’ll be the 1, I’ll be the 2, I’d love to take a shot at prom with you”…maybe?  What about the “run?”

What do you think?

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live