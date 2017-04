Sherman High School Student Confuses The Whole Internet With His Promposal

Go ahead and check out (and try to decipher) the tweet below: it’s a Sherman High School student’s promposal.

Couple of bucket givers ๐Ÿ€๐Ÿ’™ pic.twitter.com/DQEuqZsQqD — Marlen Williams ๐Ÿ€ (@_lord_darkskin_) April 10, 2017

It turns out that people are retweeting, liking and trying to figure out this tweet a lot: mostly because they’re confused with what he’s asking.

As far as I can tell, it’s, “You’ll be the 1, I’ll be the 2, I’d love to take a shot at prom with you”…maybe?ย What about the “run?”

What do you think?

