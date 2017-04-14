San Antonio Is Revamping The Alamo

There’s no place more sacred to Texans than the Alamo, and the national shrine of Texas is about to get a huge makeover.

What visitors to the landmark see is only a fraction of the original mission, most of which has been lost over the generations to development in downtown San Antonio. In fact, for many years after the actual battle the iconic chapel was used to store hay, and little attention was spent on preserving the historic integrity of the site. But a new campaign will restore much of what archeologists have revealed, and create an experience that’s much different than what visitors currently experience.

To give you an idea, this video – which shows what the city and state have planned for the historic plaza.