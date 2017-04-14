Neil Diamond Lists The 5 Songs That Influenced Him as an Artist

Neil Diamond is currently on tour and is celebrating his 50th anniversary as a recording artist. Rolling Stone just had a short discussion with the legend about the 5 songs that helped shape him as an artist.

Lonnie Donegan, “Rock Island Line”

“I first heard this when I started playing guitar. It was a combination of folk and rock & roll, and it angled me into the world of Woody Guthrie.”

The Everly Brothers, “Bye Bye Love”

“If you were a teenager into music at this time, you loved the Everly Brothers. Anybody could do harmonies, but nobody had their sound.”

Peter, Paul and Mary, “Blowin’ in the Wind”

“This actually talked about current events. It spoke about an issue that had been boiling for years and was ready to make itself known.”

The Rolling Stones, “Satisfaction”

“This had a black groove, not only by white people but non-American white people. They were as responsible as the Beatles for the British Invasion.”

Ritchie Valens, “La Bamba”

It had the most infectious rhythm, with a certain magic that you hope for when you make a record. It was also fresh, with a great groove.