Here’s The Average Salary You Need To Make To Live Comfortably In DFW

Do you make what it takes to live in Dallas and Fort Worth?

GoBankingRates.com did a study recently: what salary do you need to make to be comfortable where you live? They took into account the “50-30-20” budgeting rule: of what you make, you need to put 50% towards necessities, 30% towards discretionary spending, and 20% towards savings.

Of the seven Texas cities included in the study, here’s how Dallas and Fort Worth measured up:

Dallas: $57,984 ($2,333 higher than 2016); $43,781 is the median income (a difference of $14,203: ouch!)

Fort Worth: $53,214 ($1,267 higher than 2016); $53,026 is the median income (only a difference of $188: not bad!)

In comparison, you need $75,891 to live in Miami; and the median income there is $31,051 (a difference of $31,051: GOOD LORD!).

Guess we’re in pretty good shape!

Source: CultureMap Dallas

