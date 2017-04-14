Former Patriots Player Aaron Hernandez Found Not Guilty In Boston Double Murder

April 14, 2017 4:14 PM
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez has been found not guilty of murder in the 2012 shooting of two men on a Boston street.  Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado were shot to death as they waited at a stoplight in the early morning of July 16, 2012.

A jury delivered the verdict late Friday afternoon after a week of deliberations that started last Friday April 7, 2017.  The only charge Hernandez was found guilty on by this jury was unlawful gun possession and was sentenced to 4-5 years in state prsion for that.

Hernandez, 27, is currently serving a life sentence after being found guilty of the 2013 shooting of Oldin Lloyd, who had been dating the sister of Hernandez’ fiancee at the time of murder.

