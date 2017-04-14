A Sequel to 80s Classic ‘Labyrinth’ Has Been Announced

Here’s some exciting news for all the 80s kids out there–there’s a sequel coming for the classic 80s movie The Labyrinth. That’s right. The movie that introduced David Bowie as villainous Goblin King is getting a follow up. It’s been 31 years since the original movie released. Director of Don’t Breathe, Fede Alvarez, will write and direct the film, while Lisa Henson, daughter of the original film’s director Jim Henson, will produce.

A possible remake of the film had long been rumored, but in the weeks following Bowie’s death, Galaxy of the Guardians screenwriter, Nicole Pearlman, denied any reports saying that seeking to profit from Bowie’s death and the timing of the reports would be like a “like a punch in the gut”. So while no reboot or remake will be happening, the new Labyrinth film would be a continuation of the previous film’s story.

No official date has been released yet.