Women Owned Businesses In Texas Have Doubled

Over the past 20 years in Texas the number of women owned businesses have doubled. And across the country, women entrepreneurs are hiring a lot more people than men are.

Audra Mitchell is one such example of the emerging successful women that have created their own businesses her in North Texas. Her business ‘It’s a girl thing’, started on her kitchen table when her daughter was young. The Mesquite mom had this to say of her hair bow business, “The ability to be able to take something from scratch and make it beautiful is amazing to me,” she said. “It’s just like artwork.” She now employs 10 people, who make about 1,000 bows a day for stores across the country.

“Going to the office, fighting through traffic, trying to get home if the kids are at day care; all of the struggles of being a mom come into play for me,” Mitchell said. “This is freedom.”

Mitchell’s bows are one of the most popular items at the Kid to Kid stores, a chain of children’s resale shop.