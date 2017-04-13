Relive Your Childhood! Tamagotchis Are Back!!

For many of us, it was our first taste of adulthood and responsibility.

That’s right. Tamagotchi. These adorable little pixels needed to be fed, walked, cared for, and took up the majorty of our time as youngsters.

For all the ’90s kids out there, Bandai is brining them back! After 2o years, brand new and slightly updated Tamagotchis have been made available on Amazon, unfortunately at this time only in Japan.

It’s available for around $17 if you want to relive your childhood, and if you want the nostalgia but don;t want to spend the bucks, you can download an official Tamagotchi app for your iPhone or Android.

