Orlando Bloom Breaks His Silence On Breakup With Katy Perry

April 13, 2017 1:54 PM
Filed Under: breakup, elle uk, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

We were shocked when the news hit that Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry had called it quits after only 10 months dating, I mean we thought they both had finally found true love.

Unfortunately, that was not the case, and Bloom is finally talking about the relationship.

In an interview with ELLE UK, Bloom said the relationship ended basically because Katy is a visible person and nobody really cared about what is up to, but said that there is no ill feeling between the two.

“We’re friends. It’s good. We’re all grown-up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares about what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us. It’s better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don’t have to be about hate.”

Check out the entire interview HERE

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live