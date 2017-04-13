Orlando Bloom Breaks His Silence On Breakup With Katy Perry

We were shocked when the news hit that Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry had called it quits after only 10 months dating, I mean we thought they both had finally found true love.

Unfortunately, that was not the case, and Bloom is finally talking about the relationship.

In an interview with ELLE UK, Bloom said the relationship ended basically because Katy is a visible person and nobody really cared about what is up to, but said that there is no ill feeling between the two.

“We’re friends. It’s good. We’re all grown-up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares about what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us. It’s better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don’t have to be about hate.”

