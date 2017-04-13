Freddie Mercury Biopic to Hit Theaters Next Year

By Hayden Wright

A long-awaited Freddie Mercury biopic finally has a release date, according to Queen guitarist Brian May.

He said the film would come out “next year,” though he didn’t reveal what that date would be, reports NME. The movie will star Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) as Queen’s late, dynamic frontman and has been in development for a long time.

Sacha Baron Cohen was once attached to play Mercury in the biopic but left the project over creative differences with Brian May. Before he bailed, he gave some interviews that revealed a bit about the rich material in the movie.

“There are amazing stories about Freddie Mercury,” said Cohen. “The guy was wild. There are stories of little people with plates of cocaine on their heads walking around a party.”

However, Baron Cohen said the band “wanted to protect their legacy” by removing some of the more lurid elements of the story. There was also a short-lived rumor that Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe would play him — but the actor shot them down and said he’s “completely wrong for the part.