Burger King’s New Ad Triggers Google Search Functions. Has A “Disastrous Flaw” And They Proceed To Get Trolled

April 13, 2017 6:10 AM By JT
Burger King recently released a new ad which triggers the search function of any device with Google-voice controls.  Whenever this ad played, Google Home devices, as well as Android phones with the voice search function would begin reciting the Wikipedia entry for “Whopper.”

That’s a dangerous game Burger King is playing, since anybody can edit the Wikipedia entries for anything, “Whopper” included!

Along with this disastrous flaw, Burger King did not work with Google at all in creating this ad, and Google promptly disengaged this ad’s ability to trigger the voice search function.  Instead of explaining the Whopper’s ingredients, now it just redirects people to news of the ad’s “disastrous flaws.”

Ouch.

