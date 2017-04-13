Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Officially File For Divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are officially putting an end to their marriage.

The couple filed for divorce this week, two years after they announced they were separating. According to TMZ, they both want joint legal and physical custody of their children. The petition and response were also filed together, which means it was coordinated.

“Their relationship is very fluid and nothing has really changed,” one source said back in March. “They have been working at their relationship for the past few years.” “They are co-parenting. The most important thing in all of this are their kids.”

And when the separation news was first announced, the couple put on a united front in their joint statement. “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time,” the Hollywood stars shared. “This will be our only comment on this private family matter. Thank you for understanding.”