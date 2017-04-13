Arkansas School District Adding WiFi to Buses for Students to Study

The Riverside School District in Arkansas is working to give students an opportunity to study on their way to and from school.

Superintendent Jeff Priest said the district has connected 3 school buses to Verizon WiFi service. In addition all students were given a Google Chromebook at the start of the school to complete homework assignments online.

Priest says the project has been a success thus far, decreasing disciplinary actions and allowing students time and access to study and work on school assignments while traveling to extracurricular activities and to and from school.

“Our bus discipline has gone down drastically because maybe where they had ample time. Now they are working on their assignments.. the internet provides them something to do,” Priest said.

State education funding has paid for the WiFi services, through funds set aside for districts with high poverty rates. Priest says adding solar panels to the buses is their next project.