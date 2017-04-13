Adoring Dog Misses His Mom, so Dad Gave Her a Call and the Dog’s Reaction Is Priceless

Stanley, a beautiful Airedale Terrier, is just like any other loving dog who misses their owner. Stanley was really missing his mom while she was away working and he couldn’t cope without her any longer. So dad, who’s been tasked with watching over Stanley in the meantime, decided to take matters into his own hands and came up with an idea to lift his spirits up. He decided to give mom a call.

Unsure of how it would go down he went ahead a dialed the number anyway and then stepped back, pressed record, and waited.

Turns out Stanley had a lot to catch up on with his mom. It’s impossible not to smile from ear to ear watching this short video. Notice how vocal Stanley gets when he’s asked if he misses her.

If only we could text our dogs!