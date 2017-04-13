311 Detail New Album ‘Moisaic’

By Abby Hassler

311 will release their 12th studio album, Mosaic, June 23. Today (April 13) the band revealed their unique album cover, which is comprised of 10,000 fan-submitted photos and also shared the album’s tracklisting.

“This cover captures the spirit of the collective nature that is 311 — band and fans together to form something greater than the sum of its parts,” singer and guitarist Nick Hexum explained.

Drummer Chad Sexton added, “We have a very symbiotic relationship with our fans that see us on tour year after year. We wanted to have an album title that would describe our fan base, our band & our music. And to tie all of this into a concept that could be presented in the album artwork as well.”

The band also released their 40-show 2017 North American summer tour dates, which kicks off June 22 in Cleveland, Ohio. Tickets are on sale now.

Check out the complete Mosaic track listing below: