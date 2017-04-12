Shia LaBeouf Is Now Living Alone In A Remote Cabin In Finland

Shia LaBeouf is going off grid for a while.

For an entire month the actor will cut off nearly all ties with civilization while living in a cabin in the remote Lapland region of Finland, the AP reports. He’s partnering up with a Helsinki museum for a project dubbed #ALLALONETOGETHER, where Shia will only be able to communicate with museum visitors via text message.

Two other members of LaBeouf’s art group will be joining him on this project but in seperate cabins of their own. The entire spectacle will be live-streamed starting today Wednesday April 12.