Romo Goes Behind The Back, Airballs Some Threes, And Receives The Send Off He Absolutely Deserves

The Mavericks big a long farewell to Tony Romo last night, as the former Cowboys quarterback is set to begin the next phase of his career. Stepping away from playing, Romo will soon set up shop inside the broadcaster’s booth, after a long career as the leader of our ‘Boys.

Technically it was Fan Appreciation Night last night at the Mavs’ final home game of the season against the Nuggets. If anything though, it was a chance for the city to properly give Romo the send off he so deserves, and allow the 36-year-old to live out some dreams of his own.

At the Mavs’ shootaround Tuesday, Romo said, “For me, it’s a huge honor just to see that they want to do something just to say thank you for your career, what you did for the city to help the city and they way that I’ve supported them. I don’t feel like I deserve anything like this. I feel like this whole week has been emotional in the sense of just the outpouring of support from people who appreciated you and loved you.”

First look at @tonyromo in a Mavs uniform and in the locker room! Make sure you tune in on TXA21 at 7PM tonight! pic.twitter.com/aIdN95zwOr — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 11, 2017

Romo participated in the team’s pregame layup line, and was introduced in their starting lineup, and he looked like he was having the absolute time of his life during the entire spectacle.

Tony Romo going behind the back pic.twitter.com/fWmX1zmA6u — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 12, 2017

Tony Romo takes Devin Harris one on one. Nothing but net. pic.twitter.com/RGbPRdHEqN — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) April 12, 2017

Tony Romo taking Yogi Ferrell to the rim. (via @dallasmavs) pic.twitter.com/JAk9gsIHJG — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 12, 2017

Our opening video that ran tonight…with a few special clips added in! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/8tpJpElWPO — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 12, 2017

After the lineups were introduced, Nowitzki took the mic and addressed the thousands gathered in attendance and paid tribute to Romo. “We’re here to celebrate and honor my good friend Tony Romo. Thanks for everything you’ve done for Dallas. You’ve represented us great, and we’re all proud of you. Thank you very much. Go Tony Romo.”

Romo finally took the mic and thanked the crowd for the years if support. “This is an honor that I could never dream of. It’s a little embarrassing. But, I’ll tell you what, I’m a very lucky guy. Thank you, Dallas. I love you.”

Via Yahoo!

