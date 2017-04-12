Playboy Introduces World’s First Bunny Costume Made Entirely Of Chocolate

British model Penny Delbaugh modeled, as far as we know, the first Playboy bunny costume made entirely out of chocolate a few days ago.

It took three days to create the costume, and used over 11 pounds of real, edible chocolate. Food artist (how do we get that job?!?) Michelle Wibowo created the entire ensemble, using dark chocolate for the majority of the bustier and white chocolate for the tail and lace design.

The bustier is two plates of chocolate held together with lace strings, and fabric was sewn inside to keep the chocolate from touching Delbaugh’s skin and melting. Of course, she had to walk carefully in order for the chocolate not to crack.

Penny Delbaugh wore the costume in order to help the magazine promote an adults-only Easter egg hunt that takes place April 13 in London. Wibowo enjoyed the chance to work with and connect with the bunnies. She told Huffington Post, “It’s a nice idea for Easter, but definitely for adults.”

Via Huffington Post

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter