Man Makes Bizarre Hotel Request, Hotel Delivers

Some of us have special requests when booking hotels and that’s not really uncommon. Perhaps you want an extra bucket for ice, room service or a soap. Or maybe….you want a framed picture of an actor if you’re hotel guest, Daniel Buckley. Buckley booked a room at the Pembroke in Kilkenny, Ireland. He posted a photo of his reservation on Facebook and wrote, “When booking I felt mischievous so Luke Murphy and I wrote a strangely specific request for my room. They’ve only gone and bloody done it!”

The request? “We would like a FRAMED photo of Christopher Walken (signed if possible) from Pulp Fiction, as my father was an assistant to Mr Walken for this film and this was his greatest accomplishment. We like to be reminded of this!” This was a serious request the hotel did not take lightly.

THEY DELIVERED.