LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Buster!

April 12, 2017 3:51 PM
Hello my name is Buster. I am 12 years young.  My family surrendered me to the shelter when they moved and “could not take” me with them:( When my mom heard about me she took me in where now I wait for my furrever home!
 
Buster is just a complete sweetheart whose former family seemingly did not take care of:(Because they did not have him on HW preventative, he is HW positive and because of his age the vet recommended the “slow kill” method which is done by giving him monthly HW preventative just like other doggies.  He also had to have 17 teeth extracted due to poor dental health and now he is just doing great ! This little guy also has a vestibular (balance) problem which does not require any meds or vet therapy. He just wobbles a little bit when he walks or stands but “doesn’t fall down” 🙂 This just makes him even more adorable when he comes running to greet you!
thumbnail lhs apr17 3 LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Buster!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

 
Buster is a total love bug! He follows his foster mom around the house and likes to nap in his bed while she works around the kitchen. He loves his daily stroll in the yard but his absolute favorite thing to do is nap with his foster mom! Buster also does great with the resident doggies and given his laid back disposition would likely do well with cats.  And because of his small size and age would do best in a home with older kiddos.
thumbnail lhs apr17 11 LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Buster!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

 
Buster weighs about 10 lbs , is up to date on vaccinations and micro chipped. He is house trained and crate trained and is such a gentleman he is allowed to roam free while his foster parents are away:) He does great in the car, walks well on leash and sleeps quietly throughout the night.
thumbnail lhs apr17 6 LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Buster!
 
So if you are interested in meeting this deserving beautiful soul, please fill out an application online at http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/
thumbnail lhs apr17 LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Buster!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

img 8590 LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Buster!

Logo Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

