Jude Law is set to play Albus Dumbledore In Fantastic Beasts Sequel

Warner Bros. made the announcement today stating the 2 time Oscar nominee will be portraying the iconic wizard.

This series of the Harry Potter franchise takes place well before the events in the book. Jude law will be playing a much younger Dumbledore who is a professor at Hogwarts instead of Headmaster. Production on Fantastic Beast 2 is set to begin this Summer, with David Yates returning to direct from a screenplay written by J.K. Rowling. Jude Law recently starred in HBO’s new series The Young Pope. Fantastic Beasts 2 is set to hit theaters in November 2018.