Josh Brolin Officially Cast As Cable In Deadpool Sequel

April 12, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 2017, Cable, cast, Deadpool, FOX, Josh Brolin, Marvel, Movies, News, Ryan Reynolds, sequel

After months of anticipation since the announcement that the character Cable would be appearing in the Deadpool sequel alongside Ryan Reynolds, the studio has finally cast the fan favorite.

According to sources, Josh inked a four-movie deal to portray Cable in Deadpool 2, and presumably other Marvel flicks such as X-Force and a possible third Deadpool project.   As for what his role will entail, Cable is described by Deadpool creators as a polar opposite to the film’s snarky, and often outrageous titular hero (Reynolds).  And for those familiar or unfamiliar with Marvel mythology, Cable is the time-traveling son of X-Man Cyclops.

Brolin is no stranger to the Marvel universe, as he lends his voice to Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will star in Avengers: Infinity War.

 

