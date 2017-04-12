Dying Your Hair “Blorange” Is The Latest Color Trend

April 12, 2017 6:16 AM By JT
Long ago, “Blorange” was just one of the fake words you’d use when trying to find something that rhymes with “orange.”

Now, it refers to the latest beauty trend people all across the country are partaking in.  Blorange is the latest hair color to push its way past the neon and unicorn hair trends that preceded it.  It’s a combination of blonde and orange (duh) and honestly looks like a dye job gone wrong.

Further experiments in blorange thanks @alexbrownsell

A post shared by Georgia May Jagger (@georgiamayjagger) on

Of course, not everyone was on board with blorange hair.

Any of y’all going to try out the Blorange look?

