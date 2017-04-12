Did Anyone See Ozzy Osbourne Hanging Around Dallas This Past Weekend?

NASCAR occupied the Texas Motor Speedway this past weekend, and along with all the normal attention that brings, legendary musician Ozzy Osbourne and his son Jack served as honorary Race Directors for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500.

Ozzy and Jack were also filming an episode for their new show Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour, which sees the pair traveling around the world visiting historic landmarks.

Along with their appearance at TMS, the pair also enjoyed a lunch at the AllGood Cafe, where Ozzy signed a couple of photos for the staff. This is not a normal act for Ozzy, but he complied with the staff at AllGood because, in his words, ” but you guys treated us great.”

