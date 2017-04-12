Canada Hides The “Konami Code” Inside Its New Bank Note Launch

You can probably recite the Konami Code right now without even trying, right?

If you need a refresher:

Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A.

That trigger any memories for you?

In order to celebrate the nation’s 150th anniversary, Canada launched a brand new $10 bank-note, and for all of us nerds, by visiting the Bank of Canada’s website, and plugging in the Konami Code, users will be rewarded with a shower of dollar bills plus a dorky rendition of the National Anthem!

Canada spokeswoman Josianne Menard told CTV News, “The Bank of Canada’s web team thought the Konami code (below) was a fun way to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation.”

We don’t know how the Konami Code ties in to Canada, but we don’t care. We’re dorking out!

Via Engagdet

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter