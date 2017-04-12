Canada Hides The “Konami Code” Inside Its New Bank Note Launch

April 12, 2017 8:50 AM By JT
Filed Under: bank note, Canada, Easter egg, konami code, Launch, Money

You can probably recite the Konami Code right now without even trying, right?

If you need a refresher:

Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A.

That trigger any memories for you?

In order to celebrate the nation’s 150th anniversary, Canada launched a brand new $10 bank-note, and for all of us nerds, by visiting the Bank of Canada’s website, and plugging in the Konami Code, users will be rewarded with a shower of dollar bills plus a dorky rendition of the National Anthem!

Canada spokeswoman Josianne Menard told CTV News, “The Bank of Canada’s web team thought the Konami code (below) was a fun way to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation.”

We don’t know how the Konami Code ties in to Canada, but we don’t care.  We’re dorking out!

Via Engagdet

