Canada Hides The “Konami Code” Inside Its New Bank Note Launch

You can probably recite the Konami Code right now without even trying, right?
If you need a refresher:
Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A.
That trigger any memories for you?
In order to celebrate the nation’s 150th anniversary, Canada launched a brand new $10 bank-note, and for all of us nerds, by visiting the Bank of Canada’s website, and plugging in the Konami Code, users will be rewarded with a shower of dollar bills plus a dorky rendition of the National Anthem!
Canada spokeswoman Josianne Menard told CTV News, “The Bank of Canada’s web team thought the Konami code (below) was a fun way to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation.”
We don’t know how the Konami Code ties in to Canada, but we don’t care. We’re dorking out!
Via Engagdet