8 year Old Boy Drives His Sister to McDonald’s

April 12, 2017 10:17 PM
Apparently how to videos on YouTube helped the boy accomplish this joyride for a mid night snack.

After the parents went to bed early and the children already had dinner, the two were in the mood for cheeseburgers. Not just any cheeseburger, McDonald’s Cheeseburgers. Police in East Palestine Ohio were quickly notified when they received calls from pedestrians stating that a little boy was driving a huge van. According to police the boy drove a mile to McDonald’s, stopped at 4 intersections and maintained the speed limit and executed a perfect left turn into the drive-thru lane, where he came to a stop at the window and placed his order. The McDonald’s employees thought it was a prank seeing the little boy driving thinking the parents were in the back seat. The boy told police he took money from his piggy bank and took his dad keys. Apparently the boy was able to reach the pedals by standing up to drive.

