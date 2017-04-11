You Were Born To Be A Princess! Check Out Disney’s New Line Of Princess-Inspired Cocktail Dresses!

The mystic and wonder of Disney princesses gets lost somewhere around those teenage years, although, without fail, it always finds its way back.

For those of us who appreciate the Disney lore once again, and want to be able to feel like a real life princess during a night on the town, we’ve got you covered. Disney just introduced a new line of clothing called ‘The Dress Shop,” and it features cocktail dresses inspired by your favorite Disney princesses.

There’s a red, dotted dress for Minnie, a teacup-covered dress for Alice, a leaf-print dress for Pocahontas and a dress with half-eaten apples for Snow White. For those of you that want to tap into your villanous side, there’s even a Wicked Queen dress!

The Dress Shop also includes dresses with designs of Disney’s most famous roller coasters, including the Enchanted Tiki Room and the Tower of Terror.

The dresses retail for between $100 and $160, are currently only available at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Word is though, they will soon be available for online purchase!

Via Us Weekly

