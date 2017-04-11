We’re Now Putting Cadbury Creme Eggs On Pizza. This Isn’t Funny Anymore.

Ok we all had a good laugh when people were dipping their pizza in milk. It was gross, but hey, anything for a laugh, right? But then we started putting Peeps on pizza, and it got serious. Stop messing around or something worse could happen, we said.

Something worse did happen.

A British food delivery company has introduced what they care calling the “Fior-egg-tina” pizza, which is available just in time for Easter. Unlike your typical, American, delicious pizza, this monstrosity includes a strawberry base, mascarpone, mint, and it’s topped with Cadbury’s Creme Eggs.

Cadbury Creme Egg Pizza…This needs to stop pic.twitter.com/bipZJcdrSK — Front Page Buzz (@frontpagebuzz) April 5, 2017

Deliveroo spokesman, aka Dr. Frankenstein, Joe Groves told the Independent, “We know that people love to indulge in chocolate at Easter, and we wanted to come up with a creative way to help. Creme Eggs and Mini Eggs are a British institution and pizza has always been a firm favorite of Deliveroo customers.”

The pizza is available for lucky Deliveroo customers from April 7 to April 14.

Via Time

