Thrilling New ‘Atomic Blonde’ Trailer Is Here and It’s Full of Action

April 11, 2017 12:56 PM
Filed Under: 80s, Atomic Blonde, Charlize Theron, cinema, Depeche Mode, Entertainment Weekly, EW, movie, Movies, New Order

With only a few months away until platinum blonde Charlize Theron destroys everything in her path in Atomic Blonde, Focus Features has just released another trailer for the film to hold us over and it’s kick ass. Based on the novel by Antony Johnston and Sam Hart, both Charlize Theron and Beth Kono acquired producing rights in 2012. Theron told EW in an inteview about her character, Lorraine Broughton, “She doesn’t apologize for anything. We made her strong and feisty. She’s cheeky. These were all things I responded to.”

As an added bonus on the trailer, you can hear some of our JACK favorite’s such as New Order’s “Blue Monday” and Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus.” We love the soundtrack already!

Atomic Blonde is set to hit theaters July 28.

