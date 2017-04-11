Reporter Accidentally High-Fives The Sunglasses Off Nicole Richie’s Face In The Middle Of An Interview (Video)

Former reality star, and daughter of Lionel, Nicole Richie sat down for an interview on Talk Stoop with Cat Greenleaf when the two went for an innocent high-five.

Now, there isn’t a lot of communication needed to execute a high-five. It’s the most basic form of administering praise on another individual, but these two just did not figure it out. Cat went one way, Nicole the other, and Cat ended up slapping Nicole right in the face, knocking off her sunglasses in the process.

i could watch this on loop for eons pic.twitter.com/yTowbNJqav — Christian Zamora (@Christian_Zamo) April 10, 2017

This was at the beginning of the interview, too! They sat together for another four minutes at least! Of course, Nicole handled it really well, striking a quick pose for the camera, and telling Cat a “notorious fact” about herself was she was just “abused two seconds ago!”

You can watch the entire interview below!

Via Bustle

