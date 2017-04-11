Kanye West’s Breakdown Subject of University Lecture

By Abby Hassler

Professor Jeffrey McCune teaches the course, “Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and Sonic Aesthetics,” at Washington University in St. Louis.

For McCune’s third and final lecture, he will cover West’s 2016 mental breakdown and hospitalization in a class titled, Name One Genius That Ain’t Crazy: Kanye West and the Politics of Self-Diagnosis, according to Hypebeast.

“I want to give people permission to be enraged. Give people permission to be upset, to be angry, to be frustrated,” McCune explained. “Give people permission to have moments where they break. Give people permission to have moments where they experience depression. I want to give them permission to have those moments without being characterized as being some type of deviant figure in the community. I don’t want to take away that experience and call it crazy. It’s reasonable. And it must be addressed with love, compassion, care, generosity.”

The free lecture will be held April 12 at 6:00 pm local time and is open to the public.