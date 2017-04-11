Panic! at The Discos Brandon Urie is Headed To Broadway

April 11, 2017 5:15 PM
Filed Under: Brandon Urie, broadway, kinky boots, Panic! at the Disco

Don’t panic Brandon isn’t leaving the band necessarily just trying something new.

The lead singer of Panic! at The Disco will be making his Broadway Debut this May in the Tony Award winning musical “Kinky Boots”. “It’s a familiar thing, I guess, but it’s such a different world. I’m so excited to jump in, this is a step in an exciting direction for me because I’ve always dreamed of being a part of Broadway in some way.” Urie told The Associated Press. Apparently Urie used to help build theater sets in high school. Urie is currently preparing for an 8 show a week schedule and hopes the show will last till the fall. Brandon Urie is set to make his Debut on May 26 at the Hirschfeld Theatre.

