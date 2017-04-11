Willie Nelson Announces Outlaw Music Festival Tour with Bob Dylan, Many More

By Radio.com Staff
Willie Nelson is hitting the road this summer and he’s bringing his friends.
“We had such a blast launching and playing last year’s Outlaw Music Festival in Scranton, we had to take it out on the road this summer,” said Nelson in a prepared statement.
The Outlaw Music Festival Tour will feature a rotating cast of acts including Bob Dylan, The Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, My Morning Jacket, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price, Hayes Carll, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, and more to be announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets are on sale starting Friday, April 21 at 10:00 am.
Check out the full list of festival dates and lineups below.
7/1 New Orleans, LA @ Shrine On Airline
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Sheryl Crow
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Other Artists To Be Announced
7/2 Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sheryl Crow
The Avett Brothers
Hayes Carll
Margo Price
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
7/6 Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
Sheryl Crow
Margo Price
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
7/8 Detroit, MI @ Joe Louis Arena
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan and His Band
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
Sheryl Crow
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
7/9 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan and His Band
Sheryl Crow
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Margo Price
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
7/16 Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
My Morning Jacket
Sheryl Crow
Margo Price
