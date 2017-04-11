Norma’s Cafe is Giving Away Free Grilled Cheese

April 11, 2017 5:44 PM
April 12th is National Grilled Cheese day!

Here in North Texas Norma’s Cafe like to celebrate by giving away free grilled cheese. If you dine in tomorrow from 11 am till close you can get your self a free grilled cheese. If you want somthing a little more than a plain grilled cheese you can get the Gabe’s Big Tasty, which is made with Texas toast, cheddar cheese, buffalo sauce, mayonnaise, chicken, mac and cheese, jalapeños and bacon. Hurry to your nearest Norma’s Cafe there are bound to be lines.

