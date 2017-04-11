Mojo The Pit Bull Could Not Be More Excited To Be Adopted By The Man Who Rescued Him (Video)

Joey Wagner brought in a Pit bull puppy covered in mange and on the brink of death.

Doctors said he only had hours to live before Wagner rescued him.  Thanks to the care and attention, Mojo slowly began recovering, and soon request to adopt were flying out the window.

Luckily for Mojo, Wagner is one of the creators of the non-profit Baie Ste Marie Animal Society in Nova Scotia, and even months later never forgot the pup he rescued from death.  Wagner returned to the clinic hoping to adopt, and at first Mojo didn’t recognize him, and then he did, and he could not contain his excitement.

Be sure to get some tissues ready before you watch the video!

Via Bored Panda

