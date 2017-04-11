Man Punches Boss On The First Day Of His New Job. He Did Not Keep The Job.

One one hand, this employee was brave (or stupid) enough to follow through on a dream any of us working a crummy job have had. On the other hand, it’s kind of hard to maintain gainful employment if you go around punching your bosses, especially when it’s your FIRST day!

An employee at a fast food restaurant in Barrie, Ontario was being trained by a store manager on Saturday when he was corrected after performing a task incorrectly. Seems innocent enough. It’s your first day, you’re bound to make some mistakes. Well this employee did not take too kindly to correction, and straight up punched his new boss in the face.

Allegedly of course.

The employee then immediately bolted out of the restaurant before the police arrived; the manager was treated for minor injuries. The disgruntled employee eventually turned himself in Sunday and will be charged with assault.

Via Toronto Sun

