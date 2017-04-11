Man Falls Asleep in Drive-Thru Lane of Whataburger

Here’s a quick way to get a DWI. Robert Lee Mahoney of College Station was just trying to have a little fun…and a little Whataburger, too. Turns out, he couldn’t make it past the drive-thru before falling into a deep drunken sleep. Officials say around 4:40 a.m., an officer inside the Whataburger (conveniently) was notified by employees that someone was passed out in their vehicle while in the drive-thru.

The police officer went outside to find Robert Lee Mahoney asleep at the wheel with the car running. Whataburger employees were eventually able to wake Mahoney up by knocking on his window. When confronted by police, Mahoney admitted to consuming three beers before operating his vehicle.

After performing standardized field sobriety testing and failing, Mahoney was arrested for driving while intoxicated. He was ordered held on a $3,000 bond.

The point is, we all love our honey butter chicken biscuits, but no honey butter chicken biscuit is worth a DWI. Ever.